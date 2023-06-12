Monday, June 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Gizmore CURVE smartwatch with Ultra HD display launched at Rs. 1,299

Gizmore CURVE smartwatch with Ultra HD display launched at Rs. 1,299

The Gizmore CURVE features an Ultra Bright Curved LCD with 500 NITS peak brightness, a 1.39-inch Ultra HD display, and supports multiple cloud-based watch faces and Split Screen functionality. It also offers an Always-on display feature, typically found in more expensive smartwatches.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2023 14:15 IST
Gizmore CURVE
Image Source : GIZMORE Gizmore CURVE smartwatch

Gizmore, a smart accessories, fitness gear, and home audio brand has introduced its latest smartwatch, named CURVE which has been priced at Rs 1299, and is available on Flipkart and other retail partners across the country. The new smartwatch comes with a sleek and slim metal body and a 1.39-inch Ultra HD Always ON curved screen.

The Gizmore CURVE comes with an Ultra Bright Curved LCD, boasting a segment-leading 500 NITS peak brightness. The 1.39-inch Ultra HD display (360 x 360-pixel resolution) supports multiple cloud-based watch faces and Split Screen functionality as well, which is rare to find in smartphones at this price point. The smartwatch comes with an Always-on display feature, providing the convenience of premium wearables.

Sanjay Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder of Gizmore, expressed their commitment to making technologically advanced wearables accessible to all consumers. CURVE smartwatch embodies this commitment by offering premium features and flagship design aesthetics at an incredibly affordable price. Kalirona believes the CURVE will particularly appeal to budget-conscious shoppers seeking a reasonably priced upgrade to a smartwatch.

In terms of battery life, the smartwatch claims to deliver 10-day battery life on a single charge. It also excels in health and fitness features, offering over 100 sports modes, a stress monitor, a 24x7 heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, a hydration alert, a calorie counter, a sleep monitor, a menstrual tracker, and a guided breathing mode.

Moreover, the CURVE stands out in terms of style and durability, boasting a premium metallic body with an IP67 rating, making it resistant to water and dust.

ALSO READ: Google developing 'On-the-Go' mode for Meet: All you need to know

It also includes advanced accessibility features such as advanced Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistance (Alexa & Siri), goal completion notification, and an in-built calculator. The CURVE connects to smartphones via the JYOU PRO APP.

Related Stories
Gizmore Slate Review: Decent performer with great looks

Gizmore Slate Review: Decent performer with great looks

Gizmore launches Glow Luxe smartwatch at Rs 3,499: Know more

Gizmore launches Glow Luxe smartwatch at Rs 3,499: Know more

Gizmore launches GizFit PLASMA at Rs 1,799

Gizmore launches GizFit PLASMA at Rs 1,799

Gizmore CLOUD smartwatch launched at Rs 1,199 with Bluetooth calling capabilities

Gizmore CLOUD smartwatch launched at Rs 1,199 with Bluetooth calling capabilities

Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at Rs 1,999: Availability, features and more

Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at Rs 1,999: Availability, features and more

ALSO READ: BSNL launches best 90 days prepaid plan: Details here

Through strategic partnerships with key players in R&D and technology, such as Staunch, Optimus Electronics and Tres Care, Gizmore has strengthened its manufacturing and technology systems, ensuring the delivery of cutting-edge products.

The smartwatch is available in four colour options- Black, Olive Green, Grey and Pink

ALSO READ: Radio host files defamation lawsuit against OpenAI over false information produced by ChatGPT

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News