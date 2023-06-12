BSNL launches best 90 days prepaid plan: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL BSNL brings 90 days prepaid plan

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has introduced a unique prepaid plan catering specifically to individuals who prioritize voice calling over data consumption. Priced at Rs 439, the new plan will be valid for 90-day and it has been specifically designed to provide a cost-effective option to the users who have been seeking a long-lasting voice voucher.

While most prepaid plans in today's era are data-centric, BSNL's Rs 439 plan focuses primarily on voice calling. This is a must to mention that the newly offered plan does not support or come with any bundled data benefits, but it comes with 300 SMS for 90 days span, which could be utilised at any time.

One of the key highlights of this plan is its extended validity of 90 days. This sets it apart from other prepaid options available in the market, providing subscribers with the convenience and peace of mind of not having to recharge frequently. The straightforward approach of this plan, without any hidden charges or complex terms and conditions, makes it easy for users to understand and avail of its benefits without any confusion.

Furthermore, the BSNL Rs 439 plan stands out due to its affordability. There aren't many similar plans available in the market that cater specifically to voice calling users. BSNL's focus on providing such options showcases its commitment to addressing the diverse needs of its customer base.

Additionally, BSNL is actively working on rolling out 4G services across the country.. The state-run telecom company is prioritizing markets with the highest revenue potential for the initial phase of the rollout but has plans to expand its 4G coverage to other areas of India as well. This move indicates BSNL's efforts to enhance its services and compete with other telecom operators in the market.

In conclusion, BSNL's Rs 439 plan is an attractive option for individuals who primarily rely on voice calling and do not require data benefits. With its extended validity, affordable pricing, and simplicity, it offers a compelling choice for users seeking a long-lasting, cost-effective voice voucher. As BSNL continues to expand its 4G coverage across the country, it aims to provide improved services to its customers and remain competitive in the telecom industry.

