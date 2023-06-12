Monday, June 12, 2023
     
Asus Zenfone 10 to be launched on June 29: Details

Asus will unveil the Zenfone 10 in Taiwan on June 29, with the event taking place at 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time. The flagship smartphone is anticipated to be released in India shortly after its initial launch.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2023 9:30 IST
Asus Zenfone 10 to launched on June 29
Image Source : ASUS Asus Zenfone 10 to launched on June 29

Asus has officially announced the launch date of its highly anticipated smartphone, the Asus Zenfone 10. The company took to their official Twitter handle to share this exciting news with their followers. In addition, Asus has also made the landing page for the Zenfone 10 live on their website, providing fans with a plethora of information about the upcoming device.

The Asus Zenfone 10 is scheduled to be launched in Taiwan on June 29, and the event is set to take place at 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time. While the specific launch date for India has not yet been disclosed, it is expected that the smartphone will be available in the country shortly after its initial release. Notably, the Zenfone 10 will be a flagship device from Asus.

India Tv - Asus Zenfone 10

Image Source : FILEAsus Zenfone 10 to launched on June 29

Several features and specifications of the Zenfone 10 have been unveiled through teasers released by the company. It has been revealed that the smartphone will boast a compact size, featuring a 5.9-inch display. Asus is marketing the flagship device with the tagline "ALL on Hand," emphasizing its convenient and user-friendly nature. The Zenfone 10 will also support wireless charging, offering a convenient and cable-free charging experience.

Under the hood, the Zenfone 10 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. One of the standout features of the device is its camera, which will come equipped with 6-Axis Gimbal Stabilization 2.0. This advanced stabilization technology will enable users to capture shake-free videos, enhancing the overall video recording experience.

Asus enthusiasts and smartphone enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the release of the Zenfone 10. With its compact size, powerful processor, wireless charging capability, and advanced camera features, the smartphone is expected to make a splash in the market. Stay tuned for further updates regarding the availability and launch details of the Asus Zenfone 10 in the coming weeks.

