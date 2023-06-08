Minecraft: Bedrock Edition now available on Chromebook

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE BLOG Minecraft on Chromebook

Google has made an exciting announcement for Minecraft enthusiasts: the popular game, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, is now officially available on Chromebooks. In a recent blog post, the tech giant revealed that users can now purchase the game directly from the Google Play Store on their Chromebooks. This version of Minecraft includes access to Minecraft Marketplace and the ability to play on Realms.

Google stated that Minecraft is compatible with all Chromebooks launched in the past three years. One of the most enticing features of this release is the game's cross-play functionality, allowing players to team up with friends across various platforms. Whether you're playing on an Android device, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or Windows computer, you can enjoy the Minecraft experience together.

To take advantage of the cross-play feature, users will need a Microsoft account. This account will enable seamless multiplayer interactions across different devices, bridging the gap between players on various platforms.

The announcement also highlighted the newly released Trails & Tales update, which is available for Chromebook users. This update introduces exciting additions to the game, such as new mobs, blocks, and items that can transform the Overworld. Players can embark on adventures to acquire armor trims, use a brush for pottery shards, or even meet a sniffer. Additionally, the update allows players to share camel rides with friends and leave messages using the new editable hanging signs.

A convenient aspect of this release is that users who purchase Minecraft on their Chromebooks can also download it for free on their Android smartphones using the same Google account. This feature ensures that players can enjoy Minecraft on the go, without the need for an additional purchase.

In March of this year, an early access version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition was made available on Chromebooks, allowing users to get a taste of the game before the official release.

With Minecraft's availability on Chromebooks, Google has expanded the reach of this beloved game, providing more opportunities for players to connect, explore, and create together.

Latest Technology News