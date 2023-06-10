Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp introduces new interface for group settings screen on iOS

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly rolling out a new interface for the group settings screen on iOS. According to WABetaInfo, users who are group administrators and have the stable version of WhatsApp installed can now experiment with the redesigned group settings screen after updating the app.

The updated group settings screen comes with a new feature called 'Add Other Participants.' This option allows group administrators to have control over who can add new members to the group. With this feature, administrators can choose to limit the ability to add new members to specific individuals or restrict it entirely.

While this new interface and feature are currently available to iOS users who have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store, the report suggests that it may gradually roll out to other users over the coming weeks.

In addition to these updates, WhatsApp has also introduced a new feature called "Channels" within the app. Channels provide a simple, reliable, and private way for users to receive important updates from people and organizations. These updates are separate from regular chats with family, friends, and communities.

Channels are located in a dedicated tab called "Updates," where users can find the status and channels they choose to follow. This new feature aims to streamline the experience by organizing important updates in one place, making it easier for users to stay informed without cluttering their regular conversations.

Channels serve as a one-way broadcast tool for admins to share text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls with their followers. By introducing the revamped group settings screen and the 'Add Other Participants' option, the company aims to offer group admins more flexibility in managing their groups effectively.

