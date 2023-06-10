Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft brings new voice chat capability to Bing chat

Microsoft has introduced a new voice chat feature to its AI-powered Bing Chat on the desktop which allows users to interact with the AI chatbot through voice commands. By simply clicking on the microphone icon within the Bing Chat box, users can engage in conversations with the chatbot using their voice.

Currently, the voice chat feature supports five languages, namely English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin. However, Microsoft has announced its plans to add support for more languages in the near future, the company mentioned in a blog post.

Users can try out this new feature by asking the chatbot entertaining questions like, "How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?"

In addition, Bing Chat now supports text-to-speech responses, where the chatbot answers questions using its voice. Users can use voice input to ask questions such as, "What's the toughest tongue twister you know?" and receive spoken responses from the chatbot.

The company has also increased the turn limit for Bing Chat, allowing users to have up to 30 chats per session and 300 chats per day. This improvement aims to enhance the usability of the chatbot, ensuring that users can engage in more extended and productive conversations.

By enabling voice interactions, users can engage with the chatbot more naturally, offering convenience and accessibility. The text-to-speech capability further enriches the interactive experience by allowing the chatbot to respond with its distinct voice, the company noted.

In all, whether it's seeking information, asking fun questions, or using the chatbot's language capabilities, Bing Chat offers an innovative platform for users to interact with AI technology.

