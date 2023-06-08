ChatGPT for iPhone, iPad gets 'Drag and Drop' support

Follow us on Image Source : CHATGPT ChatGPT for iPhone and iPad gets Drag and Drop support

OpenAI has recently made several updates to its ChatGPT application for iOS and iPadOS, including the introduction of 'Drag and Drop' support. This new feature allows users to easily drag and drop individual messages into other applications, enhancing the overall usability and convenience of the app.

Another notable improvement in the latest update is the utilization of the entire iPad screen, maximizing the available space and providing a more immersive experience for users. OpenAI aims to make the most of the iPad's capabilities to offer seamless and efficient interaction with ChatGPT.

Additionally, OpenAI has integrated Siri and Shortcuts functionality into the ChatGPT app. This integration allows users to interact with the app directly through Siri voice commands and create custom shortcuts for specific actions within the application. This integration enhances the accessibility and usability of ChatGPT, enabling users to interact with the app more effortlessly.

ALSO READ: Google brings two new voices for Assistant App

In a move to expand its reach, OpenAI recently launched the ChatGPT app for iOS users in India, following its initial release in select countries. This expansion demonstrates OpenAI's commitment to bringing its language model-powered chat application to users worldwide.

OpenAI has also introduced a feature called 'shared links' for the ChatGPT app. This feature enables users to create and share ChatGPT conversations with others. Recipients of these shared links have the option to view the conversation or copy it to their own chats, allowing for seamless continuation of the discussion. Initially available to a limited group of alpha testers, the shared links feature is expected to roll out to all users, including free users, in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Sony to organize more digital showcases and livestreams this year: Report

While the ChatGPT app is currently exclusive to iOS, OpenAI has confirmed plans to develop an Android version, which will be released in the near future. By expanding the availability of the app to Android users, OpenAI aims to reach a broader audience and provide access to its powerful language model across different mobile platforms.

OpenAI's continuous updates and enhancements to the ChatGPT app reflect its dedication to improving user experience and accessibility. These improvements, such as 'Drag and Drop' support, Siri and Shortcuts integration, and the shared links feature, offer users greater flexibility and functionality in their interactions with ChatGPT.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News