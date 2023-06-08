Google brings two new voices for Assistant App

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE ASSISTANT Google Assistant app gets two new voices- Lime and Indigo

In a recent blog post, Google announced the introduction of two new voices- Lime and Indigo, for its virtual assistant software application, Google Assistant. The tech giant stated that these new voices were added to provide more diversity and variety to the existing options available to users. To access the new voices, users simply need to say, "Hey Google, change your voice." This addition of Lime and Indigo voices reflects Google's ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience and cater to a wider range of preferences and needs. By expanding the voice options, Google Assistant becomes more versatile and adaptable to individual user preferences.

However, it was reported last week that Google will be discontinuing the third-party integration of Google Assistant Notes & Lists on June 20. This integration allowed users to select a Notes & Lists provider for voice commands, enabling them to create or edit lists or notes using speakers and Smart Displays.

Google Assistant offered various options for Notes & Lists providers, including Google Keep, Any.do, AnyList, and Bring Shopping Lists. Users could choose their preferred provider to seamlessly manage their lists and notes through voice commands with Google Assistant.

The discontinuation of this integration implies that users will no longer be able to use third-party providers for managing their notes and lists via Google Assistant. It is possible that Google intends to focus on its own native solutions for note-taking and list-making, such as Google Keep, which provides tight integration with Google Assistant.

As Google continues to refine and optimize its virtual assistant offerings, these changes in voice options and integration reflect the company's commitment to delivering a more personalized and streamlined user experience. By providing a diverse range of voices and refining its native features, Google aims to ensure that users can interact with Google Assistant in a way that aligns with their preferences and needs

