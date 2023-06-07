What is WhatsApp’s crop tool? How to use it?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp Crop Tool- All you need to know

WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing a new crop tool for the drawing editor in its Windows beta version. The new feature allows users to crop their images directly within WhatsApp, eliminating the need for external editing tools. This enhancement not only streamlines the editing process but also saves users valuable time.

According to WABetaInfo, this update aims to simplify image editing for users within the app itself. Previously, users had to resort to external applications to crop their photos before sharing them on WhatsApp. However, with the introduction of the built-in crop tool, users can conveniently crop their images without leaving the WhatsApp interface. While the crop tool is currently available to select beta testers, it is expected to roll out to a broader user base in the coming days.

In addition to this recent development, WhatsApp introduced another feature on its Windows beta version in April. This feature disables multiple answers within polls, granting poll creators the ability to enforce respondents to select only one answer. This option enhances the functionality of polls within the messaging platform, allowing for more focused and conclusive responses.

As WhatsApp continues to refine and expand its offerings, the introduction of the crop tool and the option to disable multiple answers in polls demonstrate the platform's commitment to enhancing user experience. These updates cater to users' needs for efficient image editing and provide poll creators with better control over the voting process. WhatsApp users can look forward to benefiting from these features as they gradually become available to a wider audience.

