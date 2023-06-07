Wednesday, June 07, 2023
     
Is your Instagram 'Stories' icon looks bigger? You are not alone

In May, Instagram also faced an outage that lasted for more than an hour. Users encountered error messages preventing app refresh and some experienced a blank website. In the recent concern, the Stories feature got bigger in size and users asked if this is an update or a glitch.

instagram, instagram stories
Image Source : PIXABAY Is your Instagram 'Stories' icon look bigger? You are not alone

Instagram users have been expressing their frustration as the icon for the Stories features on the popular social media platform suddenly increased in size. Many individuals took to various social media platforms to voice their discontentment with the sudden change. The sudden enlargement of the story icon has annoyed users, as evidenced by a Twitter user stating, "Is it just me, or has the Instagram story icon suddenly blown up in size? It looks so disgusting now. Why is Instagram making changes that we don't need?"

A Twitter user tweeted, "Did Instagram get an update? Why are the story icons HUGE?" Another user expressed dissatisfaction, saying, "Every time Instagram updates, it becomes a progressively worse app. Why are the story icons now MASSIVE?" Additionally, a user requested, "Whoever made the Instagram story icons bigger, please make them smaller again. Also, stream schedule going up later today!"

Currently, Meta-owned Instagram has not provided any official statement regarding the change in story icon size. It remains unclear whether the alteration is a glitch or a deliberate test of a new design.

This incident follows a recent Instagram outage in May when the platform experienced technical difficulties for over an hour. During this period, users encountered error messages stating that the app couldn't refresh, while the website went blank for some individuals.

Instagram, one of the most popular social media platforms worldwide, is known for its dynamic features, including Stories, which allow users to share temporary posts that disappear after 24 hours. While the company frequently updates its platform to enhance user experience, unexpected changes, such as the sudden increase in the story icon size, can lead to user dissatisfaction.

Users are waiting for an official response from Instagram, hoping for either a fix to revert the icon size or an explanation for the change.

Inputs from IANS

