Tuesday, June 06, 2023
     
DownDetector, a website that monitors outages, indicated that 76 percent of people encountered problems while using the website, 17 percent while using the application, and 7 percent while sending messages.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: June 06, 2023 11:42 IST
WhatsApp resumes service following global outage: Know more

WhatsApp recently experienced a global outage, including in India. Some users encountered difficulties accessing WhatsApp on their mobile and desktop devices, while others faced issues with sending and downloading media. The problem was reported by users and confirmed by the website WABetaInfo.

According to IANS, the outage began on Monday and was resolved after some time. Many users took to Twitter to express their frustration and inquire about the situation. 

While one user asked, "Is WhatsApp down or is it just me?" another posted, "#WhatsApp down? Hello Twitter."

ALSO READ: 'Vision Pro' AR headset dominates WWDC23: Here's what Apple launched

As of now, WhatsApp has not released an official statement or provided details about the reasons behind the outage. This lack of information has left users speculating about the cause of the disruption.

However, the company is likely to investigate the issue and take measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future. As of now, WhatsApp is back online, allowing users to resume their regular messaging activities.

This is not the first time WhatsApp has faced technical difficulties. In January of this year, the platform experienced a server-side issue that prevented users from globally updating their privacy settings related to online visibility on iOS devices. Previous year in October, a global outage affected WhatsApp for over two hours, impacting users in India and other parts of the world

ALSO READ: AI eliminates nearly 4,000 jobs in the US during May: Report

Inputs from IANS

