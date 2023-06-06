Follow us on Image Source : APPLE 'Vision Pro' AR headset dominates WWDC23: Here's what Apple launched

Apple's highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 took place on Monday, captivating tech enthusiasts around the globe. The event was streamed live on Apple's official website as well as its YouTube channel, allowing a wide audience to witness the exciting announcements.

One of the key highlights of the conference was the unveiling of the 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro, all powered by the revolutionary M2 chipset. The MacBook Air stood out with its larger screen size, providing users with an expanded visual experience while lacking some of the professional-grade features found in the MacBook Pro lineup.

Apple also delighted attendees by introducing the latest iterations of its operating systems: iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10. These updates brought a plethora of intriguing features, further enhancing the user experience across Apple's diverse range of devices.

However, stealing the spotlight at the event was Apple's AR headset, Vision Pro. This innovative device offers users an immersive viewing experience with its advanced spatial audio capabilities. Equipped with Apple's first-ever 3D camera, Vision Pro can be controlled effortlessly using eyes, hands, and voice commands. The futuristic design and user-intuitive controls make it a truly unique and exciting device. Users can now enjoy their favorite apps, games, and streaming content on a personal, massive 4K screen.

Starting early next year, Apple Vision Pro, priced at $3,499, will hit the market, with the initial release focused on the United States.

In addition to its impressive features, the Apple Vision Pro headset also includes EyeSight, a unique functionality that facilitates connectivity with others. When someone approaches a Vision Pro wearer, the device seamlessly blends into the surroundings, allowing the user to see the person while simultaneously displaying their own eyes.

EyeSight goes beyond visual transparency and provides visual cues to others when the user is immersed in an environment or engaged with an app. This feature enables seamless communication by indicating to others where the user's attention is focused.

