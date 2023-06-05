Monday, June 05, 2023
     
  4. Apple WWDC 2023: Apple event to start at 10:30 PM in India Today - Check latest updates here
Apple WWDC 2023: Apple event to start at 10:30 PM in India Today - Check latest updates here

Today, Apple kicks off the highly anticipated Apple World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, a significant event where the company unveils its latest software advancements and unveils new products.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: June 05, 2023 18:04 IST
Image Source : APPLE Apple WWDC 2023: Apple event to start at 10:30 PM in India Today - Check latest updates here

The Apple WWDC is a highly anticipated event where Apple shares its latest software developments and unveils new products to developers, the press, and the world. Today marks the beginning of the annual Apple World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, during which Apple is expected to introduce significant software updates for iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, Macbooks, Apple TVs, and other devices. This year's event is especially exciting as Apple is set to unveil its first AR/VR headset. If you're eager for the announcements, you can find information on event timings, where to watch the keynote, and more. Stay tuned for live updates.

Live updates :Apple WWDC 2023

  • Jun 05, 2023 6:04 PM (IST) Posted by Vishal Upadhyay

    Apple's MR headset is expected to be available in five stunning colours

    Priced at approximately $3,000, the MR headset is expected to be available in five stunning colours: black, blue, grey, green, and pink. Furthermore, Apple might introduce an upgraded version of the MacBook Air featuring a 15-inch display.

  • Jun 05, 2023 6:02 PM (IST) Posted by Vishal Upadhyay

    Apple is likely to showcase premium products, including the reveal of a new MacBook Air

    Expectations for WWDC 2023 are high. Apple is anticipated to showcase premium products, including the reveal of a new MacBook Air and a mixed reality (MR) headset. The MR headset is rumoured to blend virtual reality and augmented reality capabilities, and it is set to be a highlight of the event. 

  • Jun 05, 2023 6:00 PM (IST) Posted by Vishal Upadhyay

    Apple plans to offer 175 session videos on its developer website

    Apple plans to offer 175 session videos on its developer website and app for free viewing. Apart from the keynote address, Apple will also hold developer-centric events like the Platforms State of Union, where developers can learn about the new tools and features being introduced. Additionally, Apple will host the Design Awards to recognize and reward developers for their technical expertise and efforts.

  • Jun 05, 2023 5:58 PM (IST) Posted by Vishal Upadhyay

    Tim Cook to open WWDC 2023 with keynote address

    Apple CEO Tim Cook to open WWDC 2023 with keynote address at 10:30 pm IST on June 5.

