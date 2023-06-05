Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple WWDC 2023: Apple event to start at 10:30 PM in India Today - Check latest updates here

The Apple WWDC is a highly anticipated event where Apple shares its latest software developments and unveils new products to developers, the press, and the world. Today marks the beginning of the annual Apple World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, during which Apple is expected to introduce significant software updates for iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, Macbooks, Apple TVs, and other devices. This year's event is especially exciting as Apple is set to unveil its first AR/VR headset. If you're eager for the announcements, you can find information on event timings, where to watch the keynote, and more. Stay tuned for live updates.

