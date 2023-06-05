Monday, June 05, 2023
     
Android 14 rumored to introduce a battery health-monitoring feature

Google is reportedly developing a dedicated battery health check feature for phones and tablets in the upcoming Android 14 OS.

Google is likely to introduce a battery health feature in its upcoming operating system, Android 14, designed for smartphones and tablets. According to information from Esper's Mishaal Rahman and reports from GSMArena, Google has incorporated new BatteryManager APIs into the Android 14 beta.

These APIs include two public APIs that offer valuable information about the cycle count and charging status of the device. Additionally, there are system APIs that provide details such as the manufacturing date, date of first use, charging policy, and overall state of health.

Rahman further noted that these system APIs can be accessed by any application with the battery stats permission. However, at present, they are only accessible on Pixel smartphones running Android 14 Beta 2 or later.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to soon introduce Companion Mode for iPad users: Know more

Reportedly, by providing users with comprehensive battery information, they can gain insights into their device's charging patterns, usage habits, and overall battery health. Armed with this knowledge, users can make informed decisions to optimize battery life and usage.

In addition to the battery health feature, Google has been working on other significant updates for Android 14. Earlier reports indicated that the upcoming system software update would include new settings that allow users to set regional preferences. This eliminates the need to navigate through individual application settings menus, streamlining the customization process.

Moreover, Android 14 is expected to support security measures by blocking the installation of applications that target outdated versions of the Android operating system. 

As Google continues to refine Android 14, users can anticipate an operating system that prioritizes device health, customization, and security. The battery health feature, along with the anticipated updates, will empower Android users to optimize their device usage.

ALSO READ:  Apple WWDC 2023 kickstart from today: This is all you need to know

Inputs from IANS

