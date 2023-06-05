Apple WWDC 2023 kickstart from today: This is all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple WWDC 2023 to kickstarts from today: This is all you need to know

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 9. The highly anticipated event will kick off with Apple's keynote on June 5 at 10:30 pm IST in India. During WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to make exciting announcements, including the unveiling of iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, their long-awaited AR/VR headset, and a 15-inch MacBook Air.

To watch the live stream of the keynote address, viewers can visit Apple's website, use the Apple Developer app, access the Apple TV app, or tune in on YouTube. After the event, on-demand playback will be available for those who missed the live stream.

For those in India, the Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote can be watched live on June 5 from 10:30 pm onwards through various platforms. Apple's official website, Apple TV app, Apple developer app, and YouTube will provide live streams of the event. In India, users can also visit Apple's India website and find the WWDC 2023 event page for access.

The majority of WWDC 2023 will be held online. Apple plans to offer 175 session videos on its developer website and app for free viewing. Apart from the keynote address, Apple will also hold developer-centric events like the Platforms State of Union, where developers can learn about the new tools and features being introduced. Additionally, Apple will host the Design Awards to recognize and reward developers for their technical expertise and efforts.

Meanwhile, expectations for WWDC 2023 are high. Apple is anticipated to showcase premium products, including the reveal of a new MacBook Air and a mixed reality (MR) headset. The MR headset is rumoured to blend virtual reality and augmented reality capabilities, and it is set to be a highlight of the event.

Priced at approximately $3,000, the MR headset is expected to be available in five stunning colours: black, blue, grey, green, and pink. Furthermore, Apple might introduce an upgraded version of the MacBook Air featuring a 15-inch display.

Apple enthusiasts and developers around the world are now eagerly awaiting the start of WWDC 2023 to witness the exciting announcements and innovations that the tech giant company has in store.

