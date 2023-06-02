Friday, June 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple declares the original 12-inch MacBook OUTDATED!

Apple declares the original 12-inch MacBook OUTDATED!

The original 12-inch MacBook, which was replaced by a second-generation model with enhanced features in April 2016, is now considered technologically obsolete. According to Apple's criteria, a product becomes obsolete if it has been more than seven years since it was last sold.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2023 18:15 IST
Macbook
Image Source : APPLE Macbook

According to an internal memo, Apple is set to classify its original 12-inch MacBook as obsolete on June 30. This designation means that the laptop will no longer be eligible for repairs or services at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, as the necessary parts will no longer be available.

Apple considers a product technologically obsolete if it has been more than seven years since the company stopped selling it. The original 12-inch MacBook was discontinued in April 2016 when a second-generation model with improved specifications took its place. This makes the device over seven years old and thus qualifies for obsolete status.

The 12-inch MacBook was notable for being the first MacBook to feature Apple's butterfly switch keyboard, which later became known for its reliability issues.

ALSO READ: Vodafone brings 7 new prepaid plans starting at Rs 17 onwards

In a similar vein, Apple had previously declared the third-generation iPad mini as obsolete in January of this year. The iPad mini, released in 2014 alongside the second-generation iPad Air, had garnered popularity during its time.

ALSO READ: Unknown malware exploits iMessages on iPhones to enable spyware attack on users

Related Stories
Apple iPhones will speak in your voice soon, with just 15 minutes of training: Know how

Apple iPhones will speak in your voice soon, with just 15 minutes of training: Know how

Apple's upcoming iOS 17 will provide users with the ability to download and sideload apps- Know more

Apple's upcoming iOS 17 will provide users with the ability to download and sideload apps- Know more

Apple brings health data privacy campaign globally: All you need to know

Apple brings health data privacy campaign globally: All you need to know

WhatsApp brings a new feature to link 2nd iOS device with your existing account

WhatsApp brings a new feature to link 2nd iOS device with your existing account

Apple Music and Apple Music Classical now on Google Play Store

Apple Music and Apple Music Classical now on Google Play Store

Apple's VR headset to feature a high-end screens at WWDC 2023

Apple's VR headset to feature a high-end screens at WWDC 2023

As Apple continues to release new products and improve its technology, older devices inevitably reach the end of their serviceability. While this news may disappoint some owners of the original 12-inch MacBook, it underscores the fast-paced nature of the tech industry and the need for regular product updates to stay competitive.

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News