Apple declares the original 12-inch MacBook OUTDATED!

According to an internal memo, Apple is set to classify its original 12-inch MacBook as obsolete on June 30. This designation means that the laptop will no longer be eligible for repairs or services at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, as the necessary parts will no longer be available.

Apple considers a product technologically obsolete if it has been more than seven years since the company stopped selling it. The original 12-inch MacBook was discontinued in April 2016 when a second-generation model with improved specifications took its place. This makes the device over seven years old and thus qualifies for obsolete status.

The 12-inch MacBook was notable for being the first MacBook to feature Apple's butterfly switch keyboard, which later became known for its reliability issues.

In a similar vein, Apple had previously declared the third-generation iPad mini as obsolete in January of this year. The iPad mini, released in 2014 alongside the second-generation iPad Air, had garnered popularity during its time.

As Apple continues to release new products and improve its technology, older devices inevitably reach the end of their serviceability. While this news may disappoint some owners of the original 12-inch MacBook, it underscores the fast-paced nature of the tech industry and the need for regular product updates to stay competitive.

