Vodafone brings 7 new prepaid plans starting at Rs 17 onwards

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the telecom company which has been in the news for not entering the 5G bandwagon in India is working towards retaining its customer base in the nation. As per the reports, the company has brought around 7 new prepaid plans for consumers. The silently launched plans are dedicated 4G plans for prepaid customers. Out of the newly released prepaid plans, two of the data vouchers have unlimited night data.
The new unlimited night data vouchers are said to be unique as no other existing telco companies are said to have any plan like this. Here are the details which you must know about the new plans
Vodafone Idea New Prepaid Plans List
Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan:
- The long-term prepaid plan comes with a validity of 250 days
- It offers 1.5GB of daily data
- Unlimited voice calling
- 100 SMS per day
- The plan is available for customers across India
- No additional benefits are bundled with the plan
Rs 198 Prepaid Plan
- This plan is only available for Mumbai
- This is valid for 30 days
- It offers Rs 198 worth of talk time
- It offers 500MB of data
Rs 204 Prepaid Plan
- This plan is only available in Mumbai
- It comes with a limited talk time of Rs 204
- It offers 500MB of data for a month
- With both the Mumbai-oriented prepaid plans (Rs 204 and Rs 198), the user will be charged 2.5 paise per second
Rs 224 Prepaid Plans
- This plan is also available only for Mumbai users
- The plan is valid for 30 days
- It comes with unlimited voice calling
- It comes with 4GB of data per month
- This is a must to note that there is no SMS benefit with this plan
ALSO READ: Elon Musk is not the richest person in the world anymore
Rs 232 Prepaid Plans
- This plan is also available only for Mumbai users
- The plan is valid for a month
- Users will get 4GB of data
- Unlimited voice calling, but for a month
- No SMS benefits
Rs 17 Prepaid Plan
- This plan is available across the nation
- It comes with a day's validity
- It provides unlimited night data between 12 am and 6 am
Rs 57 Prepaid Plan
- This plan is available across the nation
- It comes with a validity of 7 days
- It offers unlimited night data between 12 am and 6 am
ALSO READ: Google discontinues 3rd-party Notes