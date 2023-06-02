Vodafone brings 7 new prepaid plans starting at Rs 17 onwards

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Vodafone surprises users with 7 new prepaid plans: Details

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the telecom company which has been in the news for not entering the 5G bandwagon in India is working towards retaining its customer base in the nation. As per the reports, the company has brought around 7 new prepaid plans for consumers. The silently launched plans are dedicated 4G plans for prepaid customers. Out of the newly released prepaid plans, two of the data vouchers have unlimited night data.

The new unlimited night data vouchers are said to be unique as no other existing telco companies are said to have any plan like this. Here are the details which you must know about the new plans

Vodafone Idea New Prepaid Plans List

Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan:

The long-term prepaid plan comes with a validity of 250 days

It offers 1.5GB of daily data

Unlimited voice calling

100 SMS per day

The plan is available for customers across India

No additional benefits are bundled with the plan

Vodafone brings 7 new prepaid plans for users: Details

Rs 198 Prepaid Plan

This plan is only available for Mumbai

This is valid for 30 days

It offers Rs 198 worth of talk time

It offers 500MB of data

Rs 204 Prepaid Plan

This plan is only available in Mumbai

It comes with a limited talk time of Rs 204

It offers 500MB of data for a month

With both the Mumbai-oriented prepaid plans (Rs 204 and Rs 198), the user will be charged 2.5 paise per second

Rs 224 Prepaid Plans

This plan is also available only for Mumbai users

The plan is valid for 30 days

It comes with unlimited voice calling

It comes with 4GB of data per month

This is a must to note that there is no SMS benefit with this plan

Rs 232 Prepaid Plans

This plan is also available only for Mumbai users

The plan is valid for a month

Users will get 4GB of data

Unlimited voice calling, but for a month

No SMS benefits

Rs 17 Prepaid Plan

This plan is available across the nation

It comes with a day's validity

It provides unlimited night data between 12 am and 6 am

Rs 57 Prepaid Plan

This plan is available across the nation

It comes with a validity of 7 days

It offers unlimited night data between 12 am and 6 am

