Linda Yaccarino steps in as new Twitter CEO, brings on former NBCUniversal executive

Linda Yaccarino, former Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, has officially taken over as Twitter's new CEO. This comes as Elon Musk, who briefly served as Twitter's CEO, focuses his attention on his other ventures, Tesla and SpaceX. The new Twitter CEO has also hired Joe Benarroch who worked with her as executive vice president at NBC Universal.

According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Benarroch in a memo has also expressed his enthusiasm about working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0

Last month, Yaccarino publicly expressed her commitment to transforming Twitter alongside Elon Musk and the platform's millions of users. She shared her excitement about bringing Musk's vision to Twitter, emphasizing the importance of user feedback in shaping the future of the platform. Yaccarino's goal is to collaborate with the community to build a more innovative and engaging Twitter experience.

As per the reports, during her tenure at NBC Universal, Yaccarino led a team of around 2,000 employees and achieved success in ad sales, generating over $100 billion. She also fostered partnerships with prominent companies, including Apple, Snapchat, BuzzFeed, Twitter, and YouTube.

Since Musk's takeover of Twitter in October 2022, the platform has undergone significant changes both internally and externally. Musk implemented cost-cutting measures, leading to employee layoffs and reductions in employee perks. Externally, Twitter underwent transformations such as the introduction of Twitter Blue, which affected users who had previously earned the desired verification badge.

With Yaccarino leading, Twitter is looking towards a new chapter of growth and innovation. Twitter users can expect exciting developments as Yaccarino and her team work towards realizing the vision of Twitter 2.0.

