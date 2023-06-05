Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp to soon introduce Companion Mode for iPad users: Know more

WhatsApp is reportedly working on making its app compatible with the iPad. This means that in the near future, users will be able to link WhatsApp for iPad to their existing accounts. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for iPad is currently in the development phase and is not yet available for beta testing. However, once it is released, users will finally have the convenience of linking their WhatsApp accounts on Android with their iPads.

WhatsApp recently introduced a feature called 'companion mode' for iPhone users which allows users to link their existing WhatsApp accounts to a second iOS device, users can even link up to four devices simultaneously which provides them with the flexibility to connect more than just two mobile phones to their WhatsApp accounts.

According to the report, personal messages and calls will continue to be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that users' private conversations remain secure even when using WhatsApp on linked devices.

To link their WhatsApp accounts to a secondary device, users will need to scan a QR code. This process is similar to the account verification method already in place on the platform.

In addition to iPad compatibility, WhatsApp is reportedly testing another feature called 'screen-sharing' for its Android beta testers. This feature will enable users to easily share their screens during video calls, making it convenient for collaborative activities or simply showing something on their devices to the person on the other end of the call.

Furthermore, the company is also working on a redesigned keyboard for Android, The new keyboard is reported to include an emoji category bar, which will be positioned at the top. The redesigned keyboard is currently in the development phase and is expected to be released in a future update of the app.

