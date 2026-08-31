India's GDP grows 7.8% in April-June quarter of current fiscal year, beats RBI forecast

The Indian economy grew 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year, beating the Reserve Bank of India's estimates despite global uncertainties. The central bank had projected a growth of 7 per cent. Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices in the first quarter of FY27 is estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore, up from Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of 2025-26. "Indian economy has sustained growth momentum despite global headwinds," said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices, in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year is estimated at Rs 88.27 lakh crore, against Rs 80 lakh crore in the first quarter of 2025-26, showing a growth rate of 10.3 per cent.

The data also showed strong growth in gross value added (GVA), an indicator that measures the value generated by different sectors of the economy.

Key Highlights of Quarterly Estimates

Real GDP is estimated to grow by 7.8 per cent in Q1 of FY 2026-27, up from 6.9 per cent in Q1 of FY 2025-26.

Nominal GDP grew 10.3 per cent in Q1 of FY 2026-27, up from 8.1 per cent in Q1 of FY 2025-26.

Real and Nominal GVA have been assessed to grow by 8.2 per cent and 11.5 per cent, respectively, in Q1 of FY 2026-27.

The tertiary sector has boosted the performance of the economy by registering growth of 10.0% at Constant prices, mainly driven by the ‘Financial, Real Estate, IT and Professional Services’ sector, which has observed 12.1% growth during Q1 FY 2026-27.

The secondary sector has registered a growth of 8.6 per cent at constant prices.

The primary sector has observed a 2.9 per cent growth rate at Constant prices, mainly contributed by the performance of the ‘Agriculture and Allied’ sector, which registered 3.6 per cent growth during Q1 of FY 2026-27.

On the expenditure side, Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) recorded double-digit (11.9 per cent) growth at Constant prices during Q1 of FY 2026-27, up from 5.8 per cent in Q1 of FY 2025-26.

Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) registered a growth of 7.1 per cent at Constant prices during the quarter.

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