Shalini Pandey becomes latest deepfake victim, issues warning over fake AI video

Actress Shalini Pandey has spoken out after a fake AI-generated video featuring her began circulating online. The actor has clarified that the video is fabricated and has no connection to her. She also urged people not to share or engage with it.

Shalini Pandey breaks silence on fake AI video

Shalini took to Instagram on Monday to address the video and clear the air. Calling out the misuse of artificial intelligence, she said, “I want to address a fake AI-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online. The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me. It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women.”

The actor also strongly condemned the circulation of such content. She asked people who come across the video to report it instead of helping it reach more users. She added, “I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe this kind of misuse of technology should never be normalised. If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately. I request everyone to responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach. Thankyou!”

Taking to the comment box, her followers wrote, "Even I thought it was real first then saw who did it", "This is the latest example of how technology is as good as it is worst", "AI making lives of girls even more difficult!!", "Sad … but circulated like wild fire", and others.

Shalini is not the first Indian celebrity to face such an issue. Previously, Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sachin Tendulkar have also been targeted by deepfake content in the past.

Shalini Pandey's acting career

Shalini made her acting debut with the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, where she starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She later worked across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema.

Her film credits include Mahanati (2018), 118 (2019), 100% Kadhal (2019), Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022), and Maharaj (2024)

She was last seen in Dabba Cartel and Rahu Ketu, which also stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Chunky Panday.

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