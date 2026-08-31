Massive blast at firecracker factory in UP's Kaushambi leaves 11 dead, several injured; rescue ops underway

Kaushambi:

A massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Monday led to a major tragedy, leaving at least eleven people dead and several others injured. As per reports, the blast was so powerful that the entire factory was reduced to rubble. Kaushambi District Magistrate Amit Kumar Pal has confirmed the deaths of eleven people. Several others are reported to have sustained injuries, with some said to be in critical condition. Rescue teams are still pulling bodies from the debris, while several people are feared trapped or missing.

As per Kumar, around eight to 10 JCB machines have been deployed at the site, and the rescue operation has been underway continuously for nearly four hours. A large police contingent, including senior officials such as the IG and DIG, is present at the spot.

Meanwhile, families are anxiously waiting for information about their loved ones, with several people still reported missing. Teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have also reached the site and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion. The administration has said that the final number of casualties and injured people will be confirmed only after the rescue operation is completed.

Blast damages houses within 50-metre radius

The intensity of the explosion was such that the firecracker factory completely collapsed. The impact was also felt in the surrounding area, with reports suggesting that five to seven houses located within a radius of around 50 metres of the factory were damaged.

The sound of the explosion was reportedly heard up to nearly two kilometres away. Soon after the blast, a huge plume of smoke was seen rising into the sky, which engulfed the surrounding area. The fire that broke out among the firecrackers inside the factory also triggered a series of smaller and larger explosions, making the rescue operation more challenging and keeping the area hazardous for some time.

Around 25 workers were reportedly inside factory

According to preliminary information, around 25 workers were working at the firecracker factory when the explosion occurred. The factory is located in the Manouri area under the Puramufti police station limits of Kaushambi. Police, fire brigade personnel and administrative teams have been deployed at the site. Relief and rescue operations are underway, with teams working to completely extinguish the fire and clear the collapsed structure to locate those who may still be trapped.

(Inputs from Aiyman Ahmad)

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