Boult Rover review: Perfect fitness tracking wearable with great looks

The Boult Rover is a sleek and stylish smartwatch that has caught the attention of many Indian users due to its utilitarian features. As a watch lover myself, I decided to try it out and share my thoughts on this device.

One of the most important features of any smartwatch is its ability to connect to your smartphone and display notifications on its screen. The Boult Rover excels in this regard, with an easy and seamless connection to both Android and iPhone devices. The large 1.3” AMOLED display with 600 nits high brightness enhances the readability of the device, offering crisp visuals and exceptional clarity.

The Boult Rover comes with a round dial, a breakaway from the square dial trend in smartwatches. Despite initial concerns about scratches and wear and tear, the display has held up well and remains in pristine condition. The device runs on Android OS, has a battery life of up to 10 days, and includes notable features such as Bluetooth calling and voice assistant. It also features a range of sensors for health monitoring, fitness tracking, step monitoring, workout records, and activity data.

The Boult Rover is an all-weather smartwatch, offering protection from dust and water to some extent with its IP68 rating. I tested the device while it was drizzling, and it functioned without any issues. The device comes with a magnetic pin charger that takes around 2 hours to fully charge, and the box includes two additional straps.

To make the most of the Boult Rover, users will need to download the BoultTrack app, which offers a fluid interface with a variety of watch faces to choose from. The app's bright colours and effortless navigation make the experience enjoyable. The smartwatch comes with two physical buttons on the right side of the dial- one is for the menu and another to pick different modes.

It also allows users to make and receive calls via Bluetooth, with two tiny speaker grills that offer enough sound impact. The smartwatch is capable to play music too from your paired smartphone all thanks to the inbuilt speaker, and the sound is decent enough.

Verdict

Overall, the Boult Rover is a versatile wearable device that can be customized with different straps and watch faces to suit your style. At a reasonable price of Rs 2,999, it offers a fluid interface with catchy watch faces, making it an ideal device for fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals, or anyone who wants to stay connected on the go.

