After Snapchat, now Instagram to introduce its chatbot: All details here

Instagram is said to be testing an upcoming feature that allows users to engage with AI chatbots directly within the app. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi recently shared screenshots on Twitter, indicating the platform's plans to introduce AI agents as part of the chat experience. The chatbots are expected to offer answers to user questions and provide advice, with a selection of up to 30 different personalities to choose from.

"Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience, AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice. You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities," Paluzzi stated in his tweet

Although the exact timeline and potential release of this feature on Instagram remain unclear, In February, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the creation of a new product team dedicated to generative artificial intelligence, highlighting the company's commitment to advancing AI technologies.

Furthermore, In a bid to compete with Twitter, Instagram is also preparing to launch a micro-blogging text platform by the end of June. Referred to as either "P92" or "Barcelona," according to Lia Haberman's ICYMI Substack newsletter, this new text-based app for conversations will offer similar features to Twitter's format.

Meanwhile, the implementation of AI chatbots within Instagram's messaging system holds the potential to revolutionize user interactions and offer new avenues for personalized assistance and engagement.

By incorporating AI agents, Meta-owned instant photo-video sharing platform can provide users with automated responses and guidance across a variety of topics and scenarios, adding a layer of interactivity to the platform.

As Instagram continues to explore the integration of AI and prepares for the launch of its text-based app, users can anticipate more diverse experiences within the Instagram ecosystem.

