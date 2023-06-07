Get ready for high-quality photos: WhatsApp to roll out HD photo-sending feature

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp introduces HD photo sending: Know everything

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature on its Android and iOS beta versions that enables users to send high-definition (HD) photos. The feature allows users to choose a higher-quality option when sending photos, but it is only available for large-sized pictures, as reported by WABetaInfo.

While this feature maintains the dimensions of the image, there will still be minor compression applied, preventing the sending of photos in their original quality. By default, the option for all pictures will be set to 'Standard quality,' requiring users to manually select the HD option each time they want to send a photo with better quality.

Screenshot shared by WABETAINFO

To indicate that a photo is sent using the 'high quality' feature, a new tag will be added to the message bubble when the photo is sent. Currently, the ability to send HD photos is being rolled out to select beta testers on Android and iOS only.

"It is worth noting that this feature is limited to images shared within your conversations. This means there is no way to send a video with better quality without sending it as a document, and this feature is not available when sharing photos by using status updates," mentioned in a report.

This feature has been in development for some time. In January of this year, reports surfaced regarding WhatsApp working on this feature for Android beta, and in the subsequent month, another report mentioned its development for iOS beta.

The introduction of HD photo-sending capabilities on WhatsApp aims to enhance the visual experience for users and provide an option for better quality images. However, it's important to note that the feature still applies some level of compression to the photos. As the rollout continues, users can expect to have access to this feature shortly.

