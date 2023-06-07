Wednesday, June 07, 2023
     
Google Chat brings Smart Compose feature: Know how it works

The new smart compose feature in Google Chat will support multiple languages (English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian). It will not have admin controls and will be enabled by default for users.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2023 10:29 IST
Image Source : GMAIL Google Chat introduces the Smart Compose feature

Google has announced the introduction of a new smart compose feature in Google Chat. Powered by machine learning, this feature aims to assist users in typing and creating coherent sentences by suggesting appropriate words as they type. It will also help reduce repetitive word usage and minimize spelling and grammar errors, enhancing overall writing quality.

The smart compose feature in Google Chat supports multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian. Notably, it does not have admin controls and will be enabled by default for users. This update builds upon Google's commitment to improving productivity and communication within its Workspace suite of tools.

In March of this year, Google revealed its plans to roll out new features for Spaces Manager in Google Chat. This update allowed members to easily add or remove individuals or groups from a shared space, streamlining collaboration and group management.

ALSO READ: Reddit lays off nearly 90 employees, reduces fresh hiring

In other news, Apple has introduced watchOS 10, the latest operating system for the Apple Watch. This update brings a range of enhancements, including redesigned apps, new watch faces, and additional features. Cyclists will benefit from new metrics, workout views, and Bluetooth connectivity with power meters, speed sensors, and cadence sensors. Hikers, on the other hand, can utilize the new compass waypoint and maps capabilities.

Currently available as a developer beta, watchOS 10 will be released as a free software update in the upcoming fall. Apple emphasized the inclusion of a Mindfulness app within watchOS 10, which provides users with additional tools to support their mental health.

These updates from both Google and Apple showcase their ongoing efforts to improve user experiences and provide innovative features across their respective platforms. The smart compose feature in Google Chat and the enhancements introduced in watchOS 10 aim to enhance productivity, communication, and overall well-being for their users.

ALSO READ: Zoom IQ, a new generative AI-powered tool now available for free trial: Know details

 

