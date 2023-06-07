Google Chat brings Smart Compose feature: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : GMAIL Google Chat introduces the Smart Compose feature

Google has announced the introduction of a new smart compose feature in Google Chat. Powered by machine learning, this feature aims to assist users in typing and creating coherent sentences by suggesting appropriate words as they type. It will also help reduce repetitive word usage and minimize spelling and grammar errors, enhancing overall writing quality.

The smart compose feature in Google Chat supports multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian. Notably, it does not have admin controls and will be enabled by default for users. This update builds upon Google's commitment to improving productivity and communication within its Workspace suite of tools.

In March of this year, Google revealed its plans to roll out new features for Spaces Manager in Google Chat. This update allowed members to easily add or remove individuals or groups from a shared space, streamlining collaboration and group management.

