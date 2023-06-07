Zoom IQ, a new generative AI-powered tool now available for free trial: Know details

Follow us on Image Source : ZOOM Zoom IQ, a new generative AI-powered tool now available for free trial

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has announced the launch of key features within its Zoom IQ, an intelligent companion powered by generative AI. These new features, including Zoom Meeting Summary and Zoom Team Chat Compose, are aimed at enhancing collaboration, boosting productivity, and helping teams achieve a better work-life balance. The features are now available through free trials for customers in select plans.

Smita Hashim, the chief product officer at Zoom, highlighted the significance of these capabilities, stating, "With the introduction of these new capabilities in Zoom IQ, an incredible generative AI assistant, teams can further enhance their productivity for everyday tasks, freeing up more time for creative work and expanding collaboration."

She also emphasized Zoom's federated approach to AI, which incorporates its own proprietary large language AI models, models from leading AI companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic, as well as select customers' models. This flexible approach allows Zoom to cater to the diverse needs of its customers while providing maximum value.

The first set of Zoom IQ capabilities is available for free trials to customers who are using selected plans. The Meeting summary feature enables Zoom Meeting hosts to create summaries powered by Zoom's own large language models, allowing for automated summaries to be shared via Zoom Team Chat and email without the need for recording the conversation. These summaries can be shared with both attendees and non-attendees, fostering improved collaboration and increased productivity.

Additionally, the Chat Composes feature within Zoom Team Chat utilizes generative AI to draft messages based on the context of a Team Chat thread. Leveraging OpenAI's technology, users can customize the tone, length, and phrasing of their responses, enhancing the overall messaging experience.

Zoom remains committed to empowering customers with data control and privacy. To access these new features, customers need to opt into the free trials for each capability through the Zoom admin console. Account admins have the flexibility to change data-sharing preferences at any time. It is important to note that customer data will not be utilized to train third-party models.

Looking ahead, Zoom plans to introduce more generative AI-powered features under Zoom IQ. These upcoming capabilities include Email compose, which will provide draft suggestions based on conversational context, and Zoom Team Chat thread summaries, allowing users to catch up on missed messages easily. Meeting queries will enable discreet submission of queries during a Zoom Meeting, providing users with a generative AI-created summary of what they missed. Additionally, whiteboard features such as draft and synthesize will assist teams in brainstorming and organizing ideas effectively.

As Zoom continues to enhance its products with Zoom IQ capabilities, users can expect improved collaboration, streamlined workflows, and increased productivity in their daily operations.

