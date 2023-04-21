OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Quick Review

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OnePlus Nord Buds 2

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are a great option for those looking for affordable, true wireless earbuds in India. Priced at Rs. 2,999, they offer a lot of value for the price.

Design-wise, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are compact and lightweight, making them comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The matte finish on the charging case gives it a premium look and feel. The earbuds come with three different sizes of ear tips, ensuring a snug fit for all users.

Image Source : INDIA TVOnePlus Nord Buds 2

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Great photography and gaming capabilities

In terms of sound quality, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer a well-balanced sound signature. The bass is punchy without being overpowering, and the mids and highs are clear and detailed. The earbuds also support Dolby Atmos, which enhances the audio experience, especially while watching movies and videos. I need to mention that when I used the earbuds in a noisy place, the person on the other side experienced a disturbance in my voice with a lot of ambient sounds. So, I had to disconnect my hands free several times. But when used it at home, even with my mixer grinder, the sound to the receiver was not that troublesome.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2: The buds have a matte finish OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Case OnePlus Nord Buds 2 buds OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Earbuds with silicon tips

The touch controls on the earbuds are smooth and easy to use. You can play/pause music, skip tracks, answer/end calls, and activate your voice assistant with a few taps and swipes.

Image Source : INDIA TVOnePlus Nord Buds 2: Earbuds with silicon tips

ALSO READ: Jabra Elite 5 quick review: Perfection personified!

Battery life is decent, with the earbuds lasting up to 7 hours on a single charge. The charging case provides an additional 23 hours of battery life, bringing the total to 30 hours. The earbuds also support fast charging, providing 10 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

Image Source : INDIA TV OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Case

OnePlus has also included some smart features like a quick switch, which enables the user to switch between two paired devices with ease. The earbuds also have an IPX4 rating, making them splash and sweat-resistant. Users could wear the buds for running and walking purposes without worrying about anything.

Image Source : INDIA TVOnePlus Nord Buds 2: Comfortable to wear

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Review: Smooth mid-range smartphone with good battery life

Overall, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are a great option for those looking for an affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds in India. They offer a well-balanced sound signature, good bass for music, comfortable fit for long hours and battery for daily use. Under the budget of Rs 2,999, the buds are very appropriate to choose from.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Comfortable to wear OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Earbuds with silicon tips OnePlus Nord Buds 2 buds OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Fits to any ear size (male or female) OnePlus Nord Buds 2 OnePlus Nord Buds 2 OnePlus Nord Buds 2: The buds have a matte finish OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Packaging and buds case

Latest Technology News