Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Apple collaborates with Mira - an augmented-reality headset startup

Apple has made a significant move into the augmented reality (AR) space by acquiring the AR headset startup Mira. The acquisition, for an undisclosed amount, coincides with Apple's launch of its own AR headset called Vision Pro, priced at $3,499. The acquisition was confirmed by Apple after reports emerged that at least 11 employees from Mira had been hired by the tech giant. Mira CEO Ben Taft shared the news in a private Instagram post, expressing his excitement for Mira's "next chapter at Apple" and reflecting on the company's journey from a dorm room startup to an acquisition by Apple.

Mira, a startup based in Los Angeles and established by Ben Taft in 2016, specialized in the development of augmented reality (AR) headsets. The company worked with several clients, including Universal Studios, providing AR headsets for use in attractions at Nintendo World theme parks. Notably, Mira had the privilege of having former Apple product designer Jony Ive as an advisor during its journey.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp resumes service following global outage: Know more

With the launch of the Vision Pro AR headset, Apple is making a significant entry into the world of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR). Priced at $3,499, the Vision Pro headset is set to be available in early 2024, starting with the United States market.

The Vision Pro headset stands out with its prominent feature, a comprehensive three-dimensional user interface that responds to the user's eyes, hands, and voice commands. Powered by visionOS, acclaimed as the world's pioneering spatial operating system, this technology enables users to engage with digital content in a manner that creates a tangible presence within their environment.

Additionally, the Vision Pro headset includes EyeSight technology, which enables users to stay connected with people around them while immersed in the digital world.

ALSO READ: YouTube Music app to include 'Play Counts' feature: Know more

As is customary, Apple did not provide specific details about its plans or intentions with the acquisition of Mira. However, this move demonstrates Apple's commitment to advancing its AR and VR capabilities and suggests the company's long-term strategy in shaping the future of immersive technology.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News