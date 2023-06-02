Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE YouTube Music app to include 'Play Counts' feature: Know more

YouTube is reportedly experimenting with a new feature called 'play counts' on its popular music streaming service, YouTube Music. According to reports, this feature has been observed by several Reddit users who accessed the service through both the Android application and the web player.

The 'play counts' feature aims to provide users with valuable insights into the popularity of songs by showcasing the overall number of plays they have received across the platform. This development comes as Android Police reported their findings regarding the new feature.

However, it is important to note that currently, the 'play counts' feature is limited to tracks listed under the category of 'Top songs.' This selection includes the most popular and widely streamed tracks on YouTube Music.

As per the report, the 'play counts' feature is expected to be rolled out extensively to all YouTube Music users in the upcoming weeks. This indicates that users will soon be able to see the play counts for a broader range of songs, gaining a better understanding of their popularity and trends.

Furthermore, recently YouTube has introduced podcasts in the YouTube Music application. Initially made available to users in the United States on Android, iOS, and the web, this feature enables all users to enjoy podcasts on-demand, offline, and even in the background. In addition, users have the flexibility to seamlessly switch between audio and video versions of podcasts which offers a comprehensive listening experience.

Apart from this, the Google-owned music and video stream platform has also revealed plans to discontinue its 'YouTube Stories' feature.

In a blog post on Thursday, YouTube said that users would no longer be able to create new YouTube Stories starting from June 26, 2023. Stories that are already live on that date will remain accessible for seven days before expiring.

