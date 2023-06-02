Puneet Chandok, Head of Web Services India at Amazon resigns

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Puneet Chandok

Amazon.com Inc's India and South Asia head of cloud division, Puneet Chandok has reportedly resigned. As per Reuter’s report, the change will be implemented with effect from August 31 (2023), the e-commerce giant said. Chandok assumed the leadership of Amazon Web Services in June 2019.

Over more than two weeks, Amazon's cloud computing division announced its intention to invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.87 billion) in India by 2030. This substantial investment reflects a doubling down on previous commitments, aiming to meet the increasing demand for cloud services in Asia's third-largest economy.

According to information on his LinkedIn profile, Chandok, who held the position of President of AWS India and South Asia joined the Amazon around four years ago. Reuter’s report indicated that his final day at Amazon's cloud unit is scheduled for August 2023. The news regarding his departure was communicated to a wider group of Amazon executives on Tuesday, as per the same source.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 14 series- Expected features and launch timeline

Image Source : AMAZONPuneet Chandok

As per the TechCrunch report that his position will be taken over by Vaishali Kasture, who is the head of enterprise, mid-market and global businesses at AWS India & South Asia. He is expected to take ahead the role of temporary leader of commercial business, which will be effective on an immediate basis.

ALSO READ: Vodafone brings 7 new prepaid plans starting at Rs 17 onwards

Latest Technology News