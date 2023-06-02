Friday, June 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Puneet Chandok, Head of Web Services India at Amazon resigns

Puneet Chandok, Head of Web Services India at Amazon resigns

Puneet Chandok, the head of Amazon.com Inc's cloud division in India and South Asia, has announced his resignation. His position will be taken over by Vaishali Kasture, who is the head of enterprise, mid-market and global businesses at AWS India & South Asia on an immediate basis.

India TV Tech Desk Written By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2023 16:32 IST
Puneet Chandok
Image Source : AMAZON Puneet Chandok

Amazon.com Inc's India and South Asia head of cloud division, Puneet Chandok has reportedly resigned.  As per Reuter’s report, the change will be implemented with effect from August 31 (2023), the e-commerce giant said. Chandok assumed the leadership of Amazon Web Services in June 2019.

Over more than two weeks, Amazon's cloud computing division announced its intention to invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.87 billion) in India by 2030. This substantial investment reflects a doubling down on previous commitments, aiming to meet the increasing demand for cloud services in Asia's third-largest economy.

According to information on his LinkedIn profile, Chandok, who held the position of President of AWS India and South Asia joined the Amazon around four years ago. Reuter’s report indicated that his final day at Amazon's cloud unit is scheduled for August 2023. The news regarding his departure was communicated to a wider group of Amazon executives on Tuesday, as per the same source.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 14 series- Expected features and launch timeline

India Tv - Puneet Chandok

Image Source : AMAZONPuneet Chandok
Related Stories
Amazon layoffs continue as company fires 500 employees across verticals in India

Amazon layoffs continue as company fires 500 employees across verticals in India

Zebronics launches Zeb Pods-1 ANC earbuds at Rs 1,499

Zebronics launches Zeb Pods-1 ANC earbuds at Rs 1,499

Amazon to invest USD 12.7 billion into cloud infrastructure in India

Amazon to invest USD 12.7 billion into cloud infrastructure in India

Amazon's Jeff Bezos is now engaged to his 'journalist girlfriend' I PICS Inside

Amazon's Jeff Bezos is now engaged to his 'journalist girlfriend' I PICS Inside

Amazon UK trains Alexa to offer advice on periods: Know more

Amazon UK trains Alexa to offer advice on periods: Know more

Amazon employees indeed upset over job cuts, return-to-office mandate; over 20k signed petition

Amazon employees indeed upset over job cuts, return-to-office mandate; over 20k signed petition

Amazon introduces 'Echo Pop' smart speaker in India at affordable price: Know details

Amazon introduces 'Echo Pop' smart speaker in India at affordable price: Know details

Amazon fined $25 mn for violating children's privacy law, deceiving parents

Amazon fined $25 mn for violating children's privacy law, deceiving parents

As per the TechCrunch report that his position will be taken over by Vaishali Kasture, who is the head of enterprise, mid-market and global businesses at AWS India & South Asia. He is expected to take ahead the role of temporary leader of commercial business, which will be effective on an immediate basis.

ALSO READ: Vodafone brings 7 new prepaid plans starting at Rs 17 onwards

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News