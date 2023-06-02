Xiaomi 14 series- Expected features and launch timeline

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi is making preparations to introduce the new Xiaomi 14 series in various markets, including China. However, no official confirmation has been provided by the company so far. The 14 and 14 Pro devices are expected to be the successors of the existing Xiaomi 13 series. Before the official launch, it has been rumoured that the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro have been spotted on the IMEI Database. The listing on the IMEI Database reveals the model numbers of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones, although their names have not been disclosed.

Here are the expected details of the upcoming and most speculated series from the Chinese tech giant.

Expected launch timeline for Xiaomi 14 series

As per the reports, the time frame for the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series is expected to be around November to December 2023

As per the reports, the 14 series will launch in China around December 2023 or in January 2024. It will be followed by a global launch later

The release of the 14 Pro in India remains uncertain, and it may potentially be unveiled in 2024 only

Expected specifications for Xiaomi 14 series specifications

As per the report, the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Series is set to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Xiaomi 14 series will come with great camera muscles and is expected to support 4K video recording

Indeed the rear camera is expected to deliver some of the best shots in the day as well as night conditions

The devices will support 90W fast charging in Xiaomi 14, and 120W fast charging in the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

On the storage front, we expect the devices to feature at least 8 to 12 GB RAM. For internal storage, the device will have enough storage to handle your everyday affair

