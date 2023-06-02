Friday, June 02, 2023
     
  Mark Zuckerberg unveils Meta Quest 3 amidst Apple VR rumors

According to a recent blog post by the company, the anticipated price for the 128GB headset will be $499.99. Additionally, users will have the option to expand their storage for added space. The post also highlights that the headset offers improved resolution and enhanced performance.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk San Francisco Updated on: June 02, 2023 9:38 IST
VR headset
Image Source : FILE VR headset

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO has introduced the next generation virtual and mixed reality headset which is named 'Quest 3'. The new headset will be launched later this year (timeline not specified yet). The 128GB headset will be available at an expected starting price of $499.99 and users will get an additional storage option for extra space, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

It further stated, "It features higher resolution, stronger performance, breakthrough Meta Reality technology, and a slimmer, more comfortable form factor."

Also, the new headset features a next-gen Snapdragon chipset which will enable the device to have more than twice the graphical performance as the previous generation Snapdragon GPU in Quest 2.

India Tv - Mark Zuckerberg, tech news, india tv tech

Image Source : METAMark Zuckerberg unveils Meta Quest 3 ahead of Apple VR headset announcement

"On Quest 3, our best-in-class Meta Reality technology lets you seamlessly blend your physical world with the virtual one," the company stated.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea (Vi) brings 3 new prepaid plans at Rs 17, Rs 57 and Rs 1,999: Details

The new headset is compatible with 500+ Quest 2 VR games and will have more titles which are set to come soon in the near future. Also, starting from June 4, Meta will reportedly lower the price of Quest 2 to $299.99 for the 128GB SKU (stock-keeping unit) and $349.99 for the 256GB SKU.

He further added, "We'll continue to sell Quest 2 and Pro alongside Quest 3, as well as continue shipping new software updates to make the Quest experience even better.”

ALSO READ: WWDC 2023: Apple to announce several Macs at the upcoming event

Inputs from IANS

