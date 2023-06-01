WWDC 2023: Apple to announce several Macs at the upcoming event

Follow us on Image Source : WWDC Apple to announce several Macs at WWDC 2023

Apple is set to announce a number of new Macs at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) which is scheduled to be held next week. In a recent announcement, the iPhone maker disclosed the lineup for this year's WWDC, an event aimed at providing developers with insights into the forthcoming technologies, tools, and frameworks for iOS, macOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has tweeted: "I'm expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs."

"With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple's longest ever and easily exceed two hours."

According to Gurman, Apple is reportedly testing on two upcoming Mac desktops which will be referred to as Mac 14,13 and Mac 14,14. These desktops are expected to be equipped with M2 Ultra and M2 Max chips.

WWDC23, available at no cost to developers, is scheduled online from June 5 to 9. Additionally, developers and students will have a chance to partake in a special in-person experience at Apple Park on the opening day.

During the course of the week, developers will have the opportunity to engage in direct interactions with Apple engineers and experts. This will be facilitated through one-on-one labs and activities on Slack, allowing developers to seek guidance on creating groundbreaking apps and games that stand out on the platform.

Inputs from IANS

