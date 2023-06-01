Vodafone Idea (Vi) brings 3 new prepaid plans at Rs 17, Rs 57 and Rs 1,999: Details

Follow us on Image Source : VODAFONE IDEA Vodafone Idea (Vi) brings 3 new prepaid plans at Rs 17, Rs 57 and Rs 1,999

As we experience 5G services being deputed in the nation by Jio and Airtel, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) users are still waiting for the big news regarding the 5G services. But because of the major delay, it has been witnessed that a big number of Vi customers are considering switching to other networks for redeeming the benefits of 5G services. It was also reported that Vi has been facing financial challenges in implementing 5G, which adds to its current difficulties.

In order to counter the decline of its network users in India, in its user base and enhance its services to attract customers, Vi has introduced a set of new prepaid plans. These plans, according to reports from 91 Mobiles, come with data, calling, and additional benefits. Among the advantages offered, users can enjoy unlimited night data usage from 12 AM to 6 AM. However, it's worth noting that these plans do not include SMS benefits for customers.

Here are the details of the offerings Vi is providing under its new plans.

Vi Rs 17 plan details

As part of its voucher listings, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) has introduced a plan that specifically caters to users seeking unlimited data options during specific hours. This plan offers unlimited internet data from 12 am to 6 am. It has a validity of 1 day and does not include any other service validity or outgoing SMS benefits. Vi has designed this plan to address the needs of customers who were looking for an unlimited data option not available in other existing plans.

Vi Rs 57 plan details

Vi has introduced another prepaid voucher plan that offers similar benefits as the aforementioned plan but with an extended validity of 7 days. According to information provided on Vi's official website, this pack will be valid for a total of 168 hours. However, similar to the previous plan, it does not include any service validity, outgoing SMS, or additional benefits. This plan aims to provide users with an option for unlimited data access over a longer duration without the inclusion of other services.

It's important to note that in order to avail of the benefits of plans such as Rs 17, Rs 57, or other vouchers offered by Vi, users must have an active plan.

Vi Rs 1,999 plan details

Vi has introduced a prepaid unlimited pack as part of its offerings, which includes several benefits. Under this plan, customers can enjoy unlimited calling, along with a daily data allowance of 1.5GB and 100 SMS per day. Once the daily data quota is exhausted, the data speed will be reduced to a maximum of 64 Kbps. Similarly, after reaching the daily limit of 100 SMS, Vi will charge Re 1 for local SMS and Re 1.5 for STD SMS. The plan provides a lengthy validity of 250 days, which is equivalent to approximately 8 months. This allows users to enjoy uninterrupted services for an extended period of time.

Jio and Airtel have been actively spreading their 5G connectivity across the country and they have already expanded their coverage to more than 3000 cities and towns of India. Now, they are planning to extend their services to major urban areas by the end of 2023.

