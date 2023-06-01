Block Party departs Twitter over API changes: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Block Party departs Twitter over API changes

In response to Twitter's decision to restrict access to its API behind a paywall, Block Party, a US-based anti-harassment service aimed at combating abusive content on the platform, has become the latest third-party app to withdraw from Twitter. The move comes as a result of the API limitations imposed by Elon Musk's Twitter.

In a blog post-Twitter said, "Block Party's anti-harassment tools for Twitter will be on indefinite hiatus as of May 31.”

Block Party's developers have stated that the modifications to Twitter's API pricing, which now starts at USD 100 per month, have rendered it unfeasible for the anti-harassment service to sustain its current version on the platform.

Additionally, the company announced that effective May 31, all aspects of its Twitter service, including both free and premium account features, will cease to function. However, users will still have access to a read-only archive of their Lockout Folder and block lists until June 30.

Twitter shared the development by saying: "Block Party's Twitter product is going on indefinite hiatus starting tomorrow. We fought hard to stay here, but recent changes have made it impossible for now. We're so sorry it's come to this."

In a follow-up tweet, Block Party said: "This isn't the end of Block Party the company! We're just pausing our Twitter product. And we've been hard at work on something new."

In response to the changes, the company has introduced a new safety product called Privacy Party. This browser extension aims to minimize users' vulnerability to harassment, cyberstalking, impersonation, fraud, spam, and other online attacks. Privacy Party achieves this by providing automated privacy playbooks for users' social media accounts.

Existing Block Party users now have the opportunity to access the alpha version of Privacy Party. The new safety product has been specifically designed to cater to their needs and provide enhanced privacy features.

