Apple's VR headset: High-end screens expected to launch at WWDC 2023

Apple's highly anticipated AR/VR headset, the upcoming mixed-reality headset is reported to incorporate high-resolution displays with vibrant pixel density. The device is expected to get revealed at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. As per a tweet by display analyst Ross Young, Apple's rumoured AR/VR headset is said to feature two 1.41-inch Micro OLED screens. These screens are expected to boast an impressive 4,000 pixels per inch (PPI) resolution and can reportedly achieve a brightness level surpassing 5,000 nits, according to a report by The Verge.

In a subsequent tweet, Ross Young mentioned that users of the rumoured AR/VR headset would have the ability to experience 4K resolution per eye. Considering the information from earlier reports, there are indications that the AR/VR headset could potentially be a substantial device, and the inclusion of such advanced displays has the potential to further enhance its capabilities.

Additionally, the report suggests that the headset may incorporate various features, including a dial mechanism for easy exit from virtual reality (VR) experiences and advanced hand-tracking capabilities. However, it is worth noting that there is speculation about the headset being powered by an external battery pack.

There are speculations that the price of the headset could be approximately $3,000.

It is widely anticipated that Apple will introduce the headset, reportedly named "Reality Pro," during its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, commencing on June 5th.

During the WWDC event, it is anticipated that Apple will showcase a larger display option for the MacBook Air, expanding from its previous standard 13-inch display to a larger 15-inch display. It is highly probable that the 15-inch MacBook Air will utilize the in-house M2 chip, which was originally introduced in the MacBook Air models released in 2022.

