Xiaomi 14 Pro details leaked ahead of launch: Details

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker, recently unveiled the highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 Pro and is now gearing up to launch the Xiaomi 14 Pro in the near future. Although an exact launch timeline has not been provided by the company, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) has shared some important specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Pro, giving us a glimpse of what to expect.

Xiaomi 14 Pro key specifications leaked

On the popular microblogging platform Weibo, the tipster has unveiled some details about the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Pro. According to the tipster, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the SM8650 chipset, as one of the major highlighting. The leaks further stated that the device will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 90W/120W fast charging support. The device will also support 50W of wireless charging support.

According to the leaked information, the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Pro smartphone is expected to come in two versions: one with a flat-screen and another with a curved screen. The flat version is rumoured to support fast charging at 90W, while the curved version might offer even faster charging at 120W. It is speculated that the Xiaomi 14 Pro will feature an upgraded camera module with WLG High-Lens sensors.

Xiaomi has incorporated WLG glass-plastic hybrid lenses in several of its smartphones, including the Xiaomi CIVI 2. These hybrid lenses consist of a glass wafer-level lens and six plastic lenses. This combination is known to offer a wider aperture and improved lens precision, enhancing the overall camera performance of the device.

At present, there is no further information available regarding the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Pro. While we await more details, let's recap the specifications offered by its predecessor model.

To recall the specifications, Xiaomi 13 Pro has the following features:

Display: 6.78-inch 2K flexible E6 AMOLED LTPO display

Rear camera: Triple camera setup- 50MP+50MP+50MP

Front camera: 32MP shooter

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Storage: up to 12GB+256GB

OS: Android 13-based MIUI 14

Battery: 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging support

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and more

Colours: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black

Now, here are the expected features of the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Pro:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 12 GB

Display: 6.8 inches

Rear camera setup: Triple camera setup (64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP)

Front camera: 32 MP shooter

Battery: 5100 mAh

This is a must to mention that the company has not yet revealed any information so far.

