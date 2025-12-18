Hijab controversy: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's security tightened after intelligence inputs Security for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been strengthened following a political storm over an alleged hijab-related incident at a public event in Patna. The move was taken after intelligence agencies shared inputs amid strong criticism from Opposition parties.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's security has been enhanced following the hijab-related controversy that has triggered sharp political reactions across the country. According to official sources, the decision to strengthen his security was taken after intelligence agencies shared specific inputs in the wake of the incident. The issue has intensified political tensions, with Opposition leaders strongly criticising the Chief Minister over the episode.

The controversy started to Monday, when Nitish Kumar was distributing appointment letters to newly appointed AYUSH doctors at an event in Patna. During the ceremony, he allegedly removed the hijab of a Muslim woman who had come forward to receive her appointment letter. A video of the incident soon surfaced on social media which triggered widespread outrage.

Opposition slams Chief Minister

Several opposition leaders, including those from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), termed the Chief Minister's action as "shameful" and unacceptable. They accused Nitish Kumar of hurting religious sentiments and demanded accountability over the incident. As political reactions continued to mount, authorities moved swiftly to reassess the Chief Minister's security arrangements.

Threat from Pakistan raises alarm

In a serious escalation, Kumar also received a threat from Pakistan in connection with the controversy. Pakistani don Shehzad Bhatti allegedly issued a threat against the Chief Minister. However, officials have not disclosed specific details of the enhanced security measures. Following the threat, the Bihar Director General of Police ordered a detailed examination of the video linked to Shehzad Bhatti. Officials said further action would be taken after the investigation is completed.

Women MPs slam Nitish Kumar

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from women parliamentarians across party lines. JMM MP Mahua Manjhi said, "Everyone must ensure that a woman is treated with dignity and not harmed, regardless of her caste, religion or age. If his actions resulted in the woman being humiliated, it should not have happened... it is wrong and we condemn it."

SP MP Iqra Hasan also criticised the Bihar Chief Minister, saying, "The government talks about respecting women. A woman who reached that position on the basis of her merit was humiliated by the Chief Minister of the state. Today, she has left Bihar and gone to live with her brother in Kolkata. We strongly condemn this incident. We understand that the Chief Minister is elderly, but no elderly or father-like figure has the right to behave like this with a woman. We demand that the Chief Minister publicly apologise to the woman."

