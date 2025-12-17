Nitish Kumar hijab row: Complaint filed against Bihar CM in Lucknow after viral video creates uproar The incident happened while CM Nitish Kumar was distributing appointment letters to newly recruited AYUSH doctors at an event in Patna. While presenting the letter to a Muslim woman, he allegedly attempted to remove her hijab.

Patna:

A complaint has been filed against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after a video allegedly showing him pulling the hijab of a Muslim woman doctor during a public event went viral on social media. The complaint was lodged by Samajwadi Party leader Sumaiya Rana at Kaiserbagh police station in Lucknow.

The incident happened while CM Nitish Kumar was distributing appointment letters to newly recruited AYUSH doctors at an event in Patna. While presenting the letter to a Muslim woman, he allegedly attempted to remove her hijab.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

The video has been attracting criticism and ire from political parties and several sections of the society. Several Muslim groups have sought an apology from Nitish Kumar for his act. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has said that the Bihar CM’s mental state has now reached a completely “pitiable condition”.

Iltija Mufti seeks apology

PDP leader and former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Iltija, sought an apology from Bihar CM for humiliating a Muslim woman. She said Kumar should step down from his post of old age was creating a hindrance for him.

“Bihar CM Nitish Kumar owes an apology to the young Muslim woman for pulling down her naqaab. Power doesn’t give you the right to humiliate us Muslims. If old age is affecting your ability to function & conduct yourself in a decent manner please step down. Because even a Chief Minister must abide by propriety,” Iltija Mufti posted on X.

Act not acceptable, says Iqra Hasan

Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan said the act was not acceptable and may attract repercussions. She also expressed concerns over Bihar CM’s health.

"Regrettably, such an act was done by the person holding the highest position in the state...We are concerned about the CM's health," she said.