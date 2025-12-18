Cold wave hits UP: Kanpur shuts schools for two days, Varanasi revises timings till further orders Severe cold and dense fog have prompted authorities to alter school schedules in Uttar Pradesh. While Kanpur has announced a two-day closure of all schools up to Class 12, Varanasi has revised school timings to operate from 10 am to 3 pm until further notice.

Lucknow:

A sharp drop in temperatures accompanied by dense fog has disrupted normal life across parts of Uttar Pradesh, forcing district administrations to take preventive measures for school-going students. In Kanpur and Varanasi, district magistrates have issued fresh orders affecting the functioning of schools up to Class 12.

Kanpur schools closed due to cold wave

In Kanpur, all schools across the city will remain closed due to severe cold wave and foggy conditions. Acting on the district magistrate's orders, schools from Class 1 to Class 12 will not operate for two days starting Friday. According to the directive, all schools will remain shut on December 19 and December 20, 2025, and will continue to stay closed until further orders are issued. The decision has been taken in the interest of students' health and safety amid harsh winter conditions, the official order stated.

Varanasi revises school timings

In Varanasi, instead of a complete shutdown, school timings have been revised due to the prevailing cold weather. Following the district magistrate's order, all schools up to Class 12 will now operate from 10 am to 3 pm. The revised timing will come into effect from December 19 and will remain applicable until further instructions are issued by the district administration. Meanwhile, district officials have advised parents and school authorities to remain vigilant as weather conditions are expected to remain harsh. Further decisions will be taken based on updates from the meteorological department, they added.

Lucknow school timings changed

Earlier on December 17, the Lucknow administration revised school timings due to dense fog and severe cold conditions. As per an official order, all schools from Class 1 to Class 12 across all education boards will now operate only after 9 am. The move came amid a steady drop in temperatures, intense cold and persistent morning fog in the district. Authorities said the decision was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of school-going children during extreme winter conditions.

