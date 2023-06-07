Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY LinkedIn launches ID Verification feature for Indian users: Here's all you need to know

LinkedIn, the professional social networking platform, has introduced an identity verification feature specifically for its users in India. This new feature aims to enhance security and authenticity on the platform by verifying individuals' government-issued identification.

According to Ashutosh Gupta, the Country Manager at LinkedIn India, the ID verification process involves partnering with one of LinkedIn's verification partners to authenticate the user's government-issued ID. In India, this verification service is handled by HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification provider that uses DigiLocker, an online wallet for Indian government-issued IDs such as the Aadhaar Card.

To avail of the ID verification feature, users must possess a valid Aadhaar number and an Indian phone number. By verifying their identity on LinkedIn, individuals increase their chances of discovering relevant professional opportunities within their communities.

The company mentioned that LinkedIn does not have access to sensitive data from the member's Aadhaar. It prioritizes user privacy and ensures that personal information remains secure throughout the verification process. For those without an Aadhaar, alternative methods of verification are available on LinkedIn. Users can choose to verify their information through their work email or workplace credentials.

The ID verification feature was initially launched in the United States in April and is now being introduced to the Indian market. LinkedIn has plans to roll out this feature to other regions shortly.

By implementing identity verification, LinkedIn is aiming to boost a more trustworthy and reliable professional networking environment. This initiative provides users with an added layer of confidence, knowing that individuals they engage with on the platform have undergone a verification process to confirm their identity.

