Netflix unveils release date for 'The Queen's Gambit Chess' game and others: All details

Netflix has recently made exciting announcements in the gaming world, unveiling a lineup of upcoming game releases. One of the highly anticipated titles is "The Queen's Gambit Chess," based on the popular streaming series of the same name. The game is set to launch on July 25 and aims to provide players with an experience that combines chess gameplay with story and character elements from the series.

According to the description provided by Netflix, "The Queen's Gambit Chess" will transport players into the world of Beth Harmon. The game will not only teach players the rules of the classic board game but also offer puzzles, matches, and the opportunity to compete against friends.

"Beyond the chess board, players can meet familiar faces like Mr Shaibel and Borgov, and visit iconic locations including Beth's house, the Methuen orphanage, the Las Vegas tournament, and more," the streaming giant mentioned in a blog post

In addition to "The Queen's Gambit Chess," Netflix has announced the release of "Oxenfree II: Lost Signals" on July 12. This new adventure game will be available on the Switch, PlayStation, and PC platforms.

Furthermore, Netflix will be bringing back a mobile puzzle game with a new version of "Cut the Rope" which is set to launch on August 1. Players can look forward to solving challenging puzzles and enjoying the character, Om Nom, in this refreshed edition of the classic game.

Netflix also gave a glimpse of its upcoming games that are marked as "coming soon." Among these is the action role-playing game (RPG) titled "Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed," which promises an exciting adventure featuring Lego characters. Additionally, fans can anticipate the release of a puzzle adventure game called "Paper Trail."

