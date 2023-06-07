Twitter brings changes to the edit tweet feature, extends the time limit to one hour: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Twitter bring changes to the edit tweet feature, extends the time limit to one hour: Know more

In a recent announcement, Twitter revealed that its Blue subscribers will now have an extended time window of up to one hour to edit their tweets. This new feature was shared by the official Twitter Blue account on Tuesday. The support page for Twitter Blue was promptly updated to reflect the revised time limit.

According to the support page, the editing function grants users a one-hour window to make a limited number of modifications to their published tweets. It allows for updates, tagging individuals, and reordering attached media. However, it's important to note that the edit tweet feature only applies to original tweets and quote tweets, and not to retweets.

ALSO READ: How to use Aadhaar-based authentication for UPI activation on Google Pay?

Originally introduced in October of the previous year, the edit tweet feature was initially limited to a 30-minute time frame. The decision to extend the editing window was likely influenced by user feedback and demanded a longer duration to make necessary changes to their tweets.

With an extended editing window, users now have a greater opportunity to fine-tune their tweets and ensure their messages are accurate and clear before they become permanent.

Furthermore, recently a significant development took place in Twitter's leadership as Linda Yaccarino assumed the role of the new CEO. This leadership transition has enabled Elon Musk, who was previously in charge of Twitter, to shift his focus towards his other ventures, Tesla and SpaceX.

Yaccarino, who previously served as the Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, promptly updated her LinkedIn bio to reflect her new position as Twitter CEO. She also extended a warm welcome to Joe Benarroch, who had previously worked as the executive vice president alongside her at NBC Universal.

ALSO READ: WWDC 2023: Customizable lock screen, widgets, and health app among new features in Apple's iPadOS 17

Latest Technology News