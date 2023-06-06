Tuesday, June 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. WWDC 2023: Customizable lock screen, widgets, and health app among new features in Apple's iPadOS 17

WWDC 2023: Customizable lock screen, widgets, and health app among new features in Apple's iPadOS 17

Apple brings the Health app to iPad users through the latest iPadOS 17 update. Formerly exclusive to the iPhone, this expansion allows iPad users to access and manage their health data on a larger screen.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: June 06, 2023 18:10 IST
pad os news, Apple iPadOS 17, Apple iPadOS 17 features, apple, apple products, Apple WWDC 2023 event
Image Source : APPLE WWDC 2023: Customizable lock screen, widgets, and health app among new features in Apple's iPadOS 17

WWDC 2023: Apple has introduced its latest operating system, iPadOS 17 to enhance the iPad experience. The update includes a redesigned Lock Screen, interactive widgets, improved PDF capabilities, and much more. The company announced the availability of the iPadOS 17 developer beta, with a free software update slated for release in the fall.

One of the standout features of iPadOS 17 is the ability to customize the Lock Screen which allow users to personalize and optimize it according to their preferences. Additionally, the Live Activities feature provides real-time updates. Interactive widgets take center stage in iPadOS 17 that let users enable to accomplish tasks with a simple tap. 

Streamlining the process of entering information in PDFs, iPadOS 17 uses machine learning to identify fields, making it easier for users to add details quickly whereas the updated Notes application offers new capabilities for organizing, reading, annotating, and collaborating on PDFs. 

ALSO READ: Apple launches watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023: Check all the latest features here

The Messages app has received major updates in iPadOS 17 which includes an improved stickers experience. Also, users now have the option to leave FaceTime video and audio messages when a call goes unanswered. 

The tech giant has expanded its app offerings on the iPad by introducing the Health app for the first time, following last year's addition of the Weather app. 

Related Stories
WWDC 2023: Apple's much-awaited new 15-inch MacBook Air unveiled- TAKEAWAYS

WWDC 2023: Apple's much-awaited new 15-inch MacBook Air unveiled- TAKEAWAYS

Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?

Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?

'Vision Pro' AR headset takes center stage at WWDC23: All you need to know

'Vision Pro' AR headset takes center stage at WWDC23: All you need to know

Apple introduces iOS 17 in WWDC 2023: All details here

Apple introduces iOS 17 in WWDC 2023: All details here

Apple introduces watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023: All details

Apple introduces watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023: All details

Additional updates in iPadOS 17 include Stage Manager, which offers flexibility in window positioning and sizing, and Freeform, introducing new drawing tools for enhanced creativity. The free software update later this year will provide users with the opportunity to enjoy the new enhancements and capabilities offered by iPadOS 17.

ALSO READ: Apple WWDC 2023: Know everything about newly launched iOS 17

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News