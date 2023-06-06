Follow us on Image Source : APPLE WWDC 2023: Customizable lock screen, widgets, and health app among new features in Apple's iPadOS 17

WWDC 2023: Apple has introduced its latest operating system, iPadOS 17 to enhance the iPad experience. The update includes a redesigned Lock Screen, interactive widgets, improved PDF capabilities, and much more. The company announced the availability of the iPadOS 17 developer beta, with a free software update slated for release in the fall.

One of the standout features of iPadOS 17 is the ability to customize the Lock Screen which allow users to personalize and optimize it according to their preferences. Additionally, the Live Activities feature provides real-time updates. Interactive widgets take center stage in iPadOS 17 that let users enable to accomplish tasks with a simple tap.

Streamlining the process of entering information in PDFs, iPadOS 17 uses machine learning to identify fields, making it easier for users to add details quickly whereas the updated Notes application offers new capabilities for organizing, reading, annotating, and collaborating on PDFs.

ALSO READ: Apple launches watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023: Check all the latest features here

The Messages app has received major updates in iPadOS 17 which includes an improved stickers experience. Also, users now have the option to leave FaceTime video and audio messages when a call goes unanswered.

The tech giant has expanded its app offerings on the iPad by introducing the Health app for the first time, following last year's addition of the Weather app.

Additional updates in iPadOS 17 include Stage Manager, which offers flexibility in window positioning and sizing, and Freeform, introducing new drawing tools for enhanced creativity. The free software update later this year will provide users with the opportunity to enjoy the new enhancements and capabilities offered by iPadOS 17.

ALSO READ: Apple WWDC 2023: Know everything about newly launched iOS 17

Latest Technology News