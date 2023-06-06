Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple launches watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023: Check all the latest features here

WWDC 2023: Apple in its developers conference has announced watchOS 10, the latest operating system for the Apple Watch, which brings new updates and features for apple watch. This new release includes redesigned applications, fresh watch faces, and various improvements aimed at enhancing user experience.

In a recent blog post, the tech giant highlighted the arrival of new metrics, Workout Views, and Bluetooth connectivity specifically designed for cyclists. These additions enable cyclists to track their performance more comprehensively by connecting power meters, speed sensors, and cadence sensors to their Apple Watch. Hikers also receive a boost with the introduction of new Compass Waypoints and Maps capabilities.

WatchOS 10 is currently available as a developer beta, allowing developers to explore and test its functionalities. However, Cupertino based tech giant has confirmed that it will be released as a free software update for all Apple Watch users in the upcoming fall season.

The company also addressed the importance of mental health by mentioning additional tools offered in the Mindfulness app within watchOS 10.

Alan Dye, Apple's vice president of Human Interface Design, emphasized the redesigned interface's benefits, including a simplified navigation system and a visually appealing display that maximizes the potential of the Apple Watch screen. Dye stated that users will receive the information that matters most to them at a glance, while the new Smart Stack feature allows quick access to proactive and relevant information directly from the watch face.

In addition, watchOS 10 introduces two new watch faces: Palette and Snoopy. The Palette face uses three overlapping layers to indicate the time using a wide variety of colors that dynamically change as time progresses. Apple Watch enthusiasts will also be delighted to discover the new Snoopy watch face which brings the beloved characters Snoopy and Woodstock to life on their wrists.

To streamline contact sharing, watchOS 10 includes the NameDrop feature. Users can effortlessly exchange contact information by bringing their Apple Watch close to someone else's iPhone.

