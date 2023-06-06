Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple WWDC 2023: Know everything about newly launched iOS 17

WWDC 2023: At its annual developer conference, Apple unveiled iOS 17, a major software update for iPhones, showcasing a range of exciting features that will transform the iPhone user experience. Privacy and security were once again key focus areas for Apple. Here are key features that iPhone users can look forward to with iOS 17.

Improved Siri activation : Siri can now be activated simply by saying "Siri" without needing to say "Hey Siri" every time. Users can issue multiple commands in succession without reactivating the assistant.

: Siri can now be activated simply by saying "Siri" without needing to say "Hey Siri" every time. Users can issue multiple commands in succession without reactivating the assistant. StandBy with always-on display : StandBy is a full-screen experience designed for viewing iPhone from a distance while it's charging and placed sideways. Live Activities, Siri, incoming calls, and notifications are supported, and users can access StandBy by tapping the screen.

: StandBy is a full-screen experience designed for viewing iPhone from a distance while it's charging and placed sideways. Live Activities, Siri, incoming calls, and notifications are supported, and users can access StandBy by tapping the screen. All-new Journal app : Apple aims to revive the art of journaling with a new app that utilizes on-device machine learning. Personalized suggestions based on photos, people, places, workouts, and more will inspire users' journal entries, while scheduled notifications will help establish a journaling habit.

: Apple aims to revive the art of journaling with a new app that utilizes on-device machine learning. Personalized suggestions based on photos, people, places, workouts, and more will inspire users' journal entries, while scheduled notifications will help establish a journaling habit. Sharing of passwords and passkeys : iOS 17 enables users to share passwords with a trusted group of contacts, allowing everyone to add and edit passwords securely through iCloud Keychain.

: iOS 17 enables users to share passwords with a trusted group of contacts, allowing everyone to add and edit passwords securely through iCloud Keychain. Visual Lookup in videos: iOS 17 introduces Visual Lookup in paused video frames, enabling users to identify food, storefronts, signs, and symbols. It also allows lifting individual subjects from photos and videos.

ALSO READ: 'Vision Pro' AR headset dominates WWDC23: Here's what Apple launched

New AirTag features : AirTag can now be shared with up to five people, enabling friends and family to track an item using Find My. The shared AirTag's location, sound playback, and Precision Finding feature can be accessed by all members of the group.

: AirTag can now be shared with up to five people, enabling friends and family to track an item using Find My. The shared AirTag's location, sound playback, and Precision Finding feature can be accessed by all members of the group. New features in the Messages app : The Messages app receives an expandable menu accessible with a tap, providing a sleeker look. Enhanced search capabilities with filters enable users to find specific content more precisely.

: The Messages app receives an expandable menu accessible with a tap, providing a sleeker look. Enhanced search capabilities with filters enable users to find specific content more precisely. Enhanced Autocorrect : Users will now receive inline predictive text recommendations while typing, making text entry faster. The Autocorrect feature also receives a refreshed design and improved sentence-level autocorrections for grammatical errors.

: Users will now receive inline predictive text recommendations while typing, making text entry faster. The Autocorrect feature also receives a refreshed design and improved sentence-level autocorrections for grammatical errors. Check In feature : Users can now notify friends or family members that they have safely arrived at their destination with the Check In feature. It automatically sends a notification to the designated contact, sharing relevant information like location, battery level, and cell service status.

: Users can now notify friends or family members that they have safely arrived at their destination with the Check In feature. It automatically sends a notification to the designated contact, sharing relevant information like location, battery level, and cell service status. NameDrop for easy sharing: With iOS 17, AirDrop introduces NameDrop which allow users to effortlessly share contact information by bringing their iPhones together or an iPhone and Apple Watch together.

The new software update is expected to be released in the coming months, offering iPhone users an elevated and enriched mobile experience.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp resumes service following global outage: Know more

Latest Technology News