Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: India, South Africa aim to fine tune combinations ahead of World Cup

  Live IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: India, South Africa aim to fine tune combinations ahead of World Cup

IND vs SA 1st T20 live cricket score: The T20I series between India and South Africa gets underway today at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Both teams will be keen on fine tune their combinations with less than two months to go for the T20 World Cup. Follow for live score:

India vs South Africa 1st T20I live
India vs South Africa 1st T20I live Image Source : Image - Getty; Design - India TV
Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Cuttack:

IND vs SA 1st T20 live cricket score: India and South Africa lock horns today in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. With the T20 World Cup less than two months away, both teams will be keen on starting their preparations for the mega event in India and Sri Lanka. South Africa won the Test series, India won the ODI series and now the focus shifts to the shortest format. Who will come out on top? Both teams have announced their full-strength teams for the series. Who will win the first T20I? Follow for all live updates:

IND vs SA 1st T20I Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs SA 1st T20I live score

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 6:14 PM (IST)Dec 09, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India vs South Africa - Head to Head record in T20Is

    Here's the head to head record between India and South Africa in T20Is

    India have won 18 out of 31 matches against South Africa

    South Africa have won 12 out of 31 matches against India

    1 match ended in No Result.

  • 6:08 PM (IST)Dec 09, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Hello and Welcome!!

    Hello and Welcome to India vs South Africa 1st T20I live from Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Both teams will be keen on starting their preparation for the T20 World Cup and have announced their full strength squads for the series. India have been in red-hot form, having won the series against Australia down under. On the other hand, a second-string South Africa squad lost to Pakistan away from home. But the visitors have some brilliant players in their line-up with David MIller returning as well. For India, Hardik Pandya is coming back into the team and can make an impact right away. Stay tuned for more updates. Toss in 20 minutes or so...

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Ind Vs Sa India Vs South Africa Aiden Markram Suryakumar Yadav
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\