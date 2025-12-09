Hello and Welcome to India vs South Africa 1st T20I live from Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Both teams will be keen on starting their preparation for the T20 World Cup and have announced their full strength squads for the series. India have been in red-hot form, having won the series against Australia down under. On the other hand, a second-string South Africa squad lost to Pakistan away from home. But the visitors have some brilliant players in their line-up with David MIller returning as well. For India, Hardik Pandya is coming back into the team and can make an impact right away. Stay tuned for more updates. Toss in 20 minutes or so...