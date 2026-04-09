'Don't see it as a credible player': Israeli envoy skeptical of Pakistan's role in US–Iran ceasefire

Jerusalem:

Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has expressed scepticism over Pakistan’s involvement in the ongoing US–Iran ceasefire negotiations. He said that Israel does not see Islamabad as a “credible player” in the mediation process.

While acknowledging that the United States may have its reasons for including Pakistan, Azar stressed that Israel does not consider the country’s participation as a significant factor in resolving the conflict.

The remarks come after Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire in Iran, following the latter’s assurance on the Strait of Hormuz.

"We don't see Pakistan as a credible player. I think that the United States has decided to use the services of the facilitation of Pakistan for their own reasons. We have seen in the past how the United States has managed to take problematic states like Qatar and Turkey and use them for the benefit of achieving an agreement with Hamas... For us, it is very important to stay in sync with the United States when it comes to the substance and the essence of the outcome we want to see," Azar said.

Notably, the White House has confirmed that US Vice President JD Vance will head an American delegation for the inaugural round of negotiations with Iran, scheduled to take place in Pakistan on April 11.

Prepared to resume war despite ceasefire, says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel has not yet achieved all its objectives in the conflict with Iran. He added that these goals will eventually be met, either through negotiations or by military action.

“Iran is weaker than ever, and Israel is stronger than ever. That is the bottom line of this campaign, up to this moment. And I want to make clear: We still have objectives to complete – and we will achieve them either by agreement or by resuming the fighting,” he posted on X.

Speaking to the nation, Netanyahu highlighted that Israel has already gained victories that once seemed impossible. He also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the conflict, honouring their sacrifice while reaffirming the country’s determination to continue its efforts.

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