Ceasefire on brink as Iran closes Hormuz again after Lebanon strikes, White House says 'unacceptable'

Washington:

In less than 24 hours of the ceasefire announcement between the US and Iran, the truce appears to be on the verge after the Iranian military closed the Strait of Hormuz again in response to Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, which killed 188 people on Wednesday.

The White House reacted to the closure, calling it "unacceptable" and saying that President Donald Trump has been made aware of it. It added that Iran's stance appears different from what it says privately - reopening Hormu immediately, a key condition of the ceasefire put forth by Trump.

At a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US has not accepted Iran charging tolls on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that "the priority is free, unrestricted passage and that President Trump hasn’t agreed to Iran collecting such fees."

"The president was made aware of those reports before I came to the podium. That position is completely unacceptable. Again, this is a case where what they are saying publicly differs from what they are saying privately," she added.

Hormuz closes, ships turned back

Maritime tracking data showed several vessels reversing course near the narrow waterway, highlighting growing uncertainty over conditions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Among them was the oil tanker AUROURA, which reportedly made a sudden U-turn near the Musandam coast before heading back into the Persian Gulf, Iran’s Press TV said, adding that the strait is closed.

Kpler reported that only 7 ships have managed to cross the Strait on Wednesday after the ceasefire announcement.

Why Iran closed Hormuz

The move came amid escalating disagreements over the terms of the ceasefire, particularly after Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

The Lebanese health ministry said at least 188 people were killed and more than 800 injured in Israeli strikes on Wednesday alone, marking one of the deadliest days in the conflict.

Iran signalled that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was a direct response to the continued military action in the region, despite the truce.

Whereas, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have claimed Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire deal.

Also read: Netanyahu says Israel prepared to resume war despite ceasefire